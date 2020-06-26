All apartments in Phoenix
332 W Virginia Ave

332 West Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

332 West Virginia Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Willo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Willow Historic District - Property Id: 129392

Charming Vintage home in the Historic Willow Historic District. This home features 3 bedrooms , 2 baths, formal living , formal dining, eat in kitchen, covered patio, and 2 car garage. Freshly painted with polished concrete flooring thoroughout. Large rear covered patio, buit in barbeque, firepit, and low maintenance yard. Just Minutes from downtown, hospitals, light rail, airport, trendy restaurants and bars.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129392
Property Id 129392

(RLNE5726994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 W Virginia Ave have any available units?
332 W Virginia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 332 W Virginia Ave have?
Some of 332 W Virginia Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 W Virginia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
332 W Virginia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 W Virginia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 332 W Virginia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 332 W Virginia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 332 W Virginia Ave offers parking.
Does 332 W Virginia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 332 W Virginia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 W Virginia Ave have a pool?
No, 332 W Virginia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 332 W Virginia Ave have accessible units?
No, 332 W Virginia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 332 W Virginia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 332 W Virginia Ave has units with dishwashers.
