Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace bbq/grill oven

This newly renovated Apartment is perfect for the person who wants to live close to where the action is. 2-bedroom 1 bath, retro boutique style. The property is under 24-hour security surveillance cameras behind locked gates. It has a beautiful pool and BBQ area and this property is truly a gem for any individual looking to live a boutique living style. There are only 18 units in this very special complex.