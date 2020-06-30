3302 W CAMPO BELLO Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful updated Phoenix home for lease. Beautiful kitchen has a large pantry and plenty of space for cooking for family and friend get togethers. Formal dining room with a bay window is perfect for everyday meals or having family over for the holidays. Large family room perfect for that large sectional couch you've always wanted. All rooms come with ceiling fans for staying cool during those hot summer months. Backyard comes with a covered patio and large grass area perfect for playing with the kids or relaxing after a long work week. The RV gate is perfect for getting that boat, ATV or camper you've always wanted. This home will not last long. Hurry before it's gone!