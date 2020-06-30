All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

3302 W CAMPO BELLO Drive

3302 West Campo Bello Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3302 West Campo Bello Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful updated Phoenix home for lease. Beautiful kitchen has a large pantry and plenty of space for cooking for family and friend get togethers. Formal dining room with a bay window is perfect for everyday meals or having family over for the holidays. Large family room perfect for that large sectional couch you've always wanted. All rooms come with ceiling fans for staying cool during those hot summer months. Backyard comes with a covered patio and large grass area perfect for playing with the kids or relaxing after a long work week. The RV gate is perfect for getting that boat, ATV or camper you've always wanted. This home will not last long. Hurry before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3302 W CAMPO BELLO Drive have any available units?
3302 W CAMPO BELLO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3302 W CAMPO BELLO Drive have?
Some of 3302 W CAMPO BELLO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3302 W CAMPO BELLO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3302 W CAMPO BELLO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 W CAMPO BELLO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3302 W CAMPO BELLO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3302 W CAMPO BELLO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3302 W CAMPO BELLO Drive offers parking.
Does 3302 W CAMPO BELLO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3302 W CAMPO BELLO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 W CAMPO BELLO Drive have a pool?
No, 3302 W CAMPO BELLO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3302 W CAMPO BELLO Drive have accessible units?
No, 3302 W CAMPO BELLO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3302 W CAMPO BELLO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3302 W CAMPO BELLO Drive has units with dishwashers.

