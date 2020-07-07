3302 Camelback Unit: 3302

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool courtyard carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

1-story building! Quiet location near rear of complex in the single story section.



NO CARPET! Huge living room & dining areas because walls were opened when remodeled from 3bedrooms into 2. Immaculate with your own laundry inside.



Large patio by back door and front door opens to green grassy courtyard with community pool.



Sign on Front says Martinique Drive down right side of complex to get to this condo in the single story section with private garages.