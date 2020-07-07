Rent Calculator
3302 Camelback Unit: 3302
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3302 Camelback Unit: 3302
3302 East Camelback Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
3302 East Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Camelback Corridor
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
1-story building! Quiet location near rear of complex in the single story section.
NO CARPET! Huge living room & dining areas because walls were opened when remodeled from 3bedrooms into 2. Immaculate with your own laundry inside.
Large patio by back door and front door opens to green grassy courtyard with community pool.
Sign on Front says Martinique Drive down right side of complex to get to this condo in the single story section with private garages.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3302 Camelback Unit: 3302 have any available units?
3302 Camelback Unit: 3302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3302 Camelback Unit: 3302 have?
Some of 3302 Camelback Unit: 3302's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3302 Camelback Unit: 3302 currently offering any rent specials?
3302 Camelback Unit: 3302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 Camelback Unit: 3302 pet-friendly?
No, 3302 Camelback Unit: 3302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3302 Camelback Unit: 3302 offer parking?
Yes, 3302 Camelback Unit: 3302 offers parking.
Does 3302 Camelback Unit: 3302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3302 Camelback Unit: 3302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 Camelback Unit: 3302 have a pool?
Yes, 3302 Camelback Unit: 3302 has a pool.
Does 3302 Camelback Unit: 3302 have accessible units?
No, 3302 Camelback Unit: 3302 does not have accessible units.
Does 3302 Camelback Unit: 3302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3302 Camelback Unit: 3302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
