3301 E EARLL Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Fully furnished move in ready condo in a great location in lower Arcadia, close to all shopping, hiking, airport, etc. This lovely, recently remodeled unit is spacious and light with vaulted ceilings, views, outdoor patio and overlooks community pool and spa. Second level unit. Balcony off master bedroom, walk in closet, peaceful quiet. Fully Ready for immediate occupancy! Utilities included. Gated parking! At least 30 days occupancy required. Available as furnished rental for 90 days, then unfurnished for long term.