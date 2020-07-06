All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3301 E EARLL Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3301 E EARLL Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:26 AM

3301 E EARLL Drive

3301 East Earll Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3301 East Earll Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Valencia Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Fully furnished move in ready condo in a great location in lower Arcadia, close to all shopping, hiking, airport, etc. This lovely, recently remodeled unit is spacious and light with vaulted ceilings, views, outdoor patio and overlooks community pool and spa. Second level unit. Balcony off master bedroom, walk in closet, peaceful quiet. Fully Ready for immediate occupancy! Utilities included. Gated parking! At least 30 days occupancy required. Available as furnished rental for 90 days, then unfurnished for long term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 E EARLL Drive have any available units?
3301 E EARLL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3301 E EARLL Drive have?
Some of 3301 E EARLL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 E EARLL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3301 E EARLL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 E EARLL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3301 E EARLL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3301 E EARLL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3301 E EARLL Drive offers parking.
Does 3301 E EARLL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 E EARLL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 E EARLL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3301 E EARLL Drive has a pool.
Does 3301 E EARLL Drive have accessible units?
No, 3301 E EARLL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 E EARLL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3301 E EARLL Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
2025 West
2025 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Canyon Springs
14020 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College