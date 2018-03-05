All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 26 2020 at 12:36 PM

32810 N 40TH Place

32810 North 40th Place · No Longer Available
Location

32810 North 40th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Dove Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
WOW! Gorgeous home situated in the highly desired, beautiful desert setting of Dove Valley Ranch in Cave Creek. Updated and move-in ready. The home boasts of a lot of natural light, wonderful scheme of paints colors, exceptional open floor plan for entertaining, with split bedrooms...Master on one side the rest on the other. Ideal location in the gated community, Emerald Greens, with single level homes on both sides and NO HOME BEHIND YOU! This beauty is loaded w/upgrades including maple cabinets w/stylish hardware, faucet, marble backsplash, quartz countertops, tile flooring, gas fire. This house has more value than can be described. See it today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32810 N 40TH Place have any available units?
32810 N 40TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 32810 N 40TH Place have?
Some of 32810 N 40TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32810 N 40TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
32810 N 40TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32810 N 40TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 32810 N 40TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 32810 N 40TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 32810 N 40TH Place does offer parking.
Does 32810 N 40TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32810 N 40TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32810 N 40TH Place have a pool?
No, 32810 N 40TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 32810 N 40TH Place have accessible units?
No, 32810 N 40TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 32810 N 40TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32810 N 40TH Place has units with dishwashers.
