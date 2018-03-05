32810 N 40TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

WOW! Gorgeous home situated in the highly desired, beautiful desert setting of Dove Valley Ranch in Cave Creek. Updated and move-in ready. The home boasts of a lot of natural light, wonderful scheme of paints colors, exceptional open floor plan for entertaining, with split bedrooms...Master on one side the rest on the other. Ideal location in the gated community, Emerald Greens, with single level homes on both sides and NO HOME BEHIND YOU! This beauty is loaded w/upgrades including maple cabinets w/stylish hardware, faucet, marble backsplash, quartz countertops, tile flooring, gas fire. This house has more value than can be described. See it today.