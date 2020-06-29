3247 North 55th Avenue

Amenities
Remodeled Large Home, close to shopping center, New Paint, very clean house throughout, upgraded cabinets, come and see it today before is GONE. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent,
$45 application fee per adult,
$300 pet fee Refundable (some breed restrictions, no Large Dogs),
$300 Cleaning Fee Refundable
$250 One time Management Fee, 12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated.), City Taxes between 1.8% to 2.5 Depending on the city.
$10 Renters Insurance.
