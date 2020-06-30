All apartments in Phoenix
3245 W Jefferson St #4 21245090 - Location 012
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

3245 W Jefferson St #4 21245090 - Location 012

3245 W Jefferson St · No Longer Available
Location

3245 W Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85009
Wormsers

Amenities

all utils included
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Section 8 Approved 2 Bed All Utilities Included!! Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Marketing Name: PROSPERITY PARK.

All Utilities Included! Great 2 bedroom 1 bath condo available to move in right away. Ceramic tile, great room, and much more. Utilities Included! Newer HVAC Units on Roof. Sorry No Pets! TEXT RYAN 602-400-5090

Cross Streets: 33rd Ave and W Van Buren Directions: South on 33rd Ave five blocks, to Four Unit Apartment Building on SE Corner. Lessee to verify all information to be correct.

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145 Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5427535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3245 W Jefferson St #4 21245090 - Location 012 have any available units?
3245 W Jefferson St #4 21245090 - Location 012 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3245 W Jefferson St #4 21245090 - Location 012 currently offering any rent specials?
3245 W Jefferson St #4 21245090 - Location 012 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3245 W Jefferson St #4 21245090 - Location 012 pet-friendly?
No, 3245 W Jefferson St #4 21245090 - Location 012 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3245 W Jefferson St #4 21245090 - Location 012 offer parking?
No, 3245 W Jefferson St #4 21245090 - Location 012 does not offer parking.
Does 3245 W Jefferson St #4 21245090 - Location 012 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3245 W Jefferson St #4 21245090 - Location 012 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3245 W Jefferson St #4 21245090 - Location 012 have a pool?
No, 3245 W Jefferson St #4 21245090 - Location 012 does not have a pool.
Does 3245 W Jefferson St #4 21245090 - Location 012 have accessible units?
No, 3245 W Jefferson St #4 21245090 - Location 012 does not have accessible units.
Does 3245 W Jefferson St #4 21245090 - Location 012 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3245 W Jefferson St #4 21245090 - Location 012 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3245 W Jefferson St #4 21245090 - Location 012 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3245 W Jefferson St #4 21245090 - Location 012 has units with air conditioning.

