Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Fully furnished short-term rental~Peak pricing (Feb-March) $4150/mo + taxes and fee's~Off peak pricing (June-Sept) $1650/mo + taxes and fee's ~ This is a wonderful 3 bedroom home is located in South East Phoenix, near South Mountain in a gated golf course community. Enjoy the calm surroundings with a mixture of desert mountain views on the horizon and lush greenbelts and golf courses in your backyard. You will be just 8 miles from the attractions of Downtown Phoenix, 6 miles from Sky Harbor Airport and within 20 minutes of Spring Training ball parks.