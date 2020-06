Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is a beautiful bright 3 bedroom, 2 bath house plus den. Large open kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinets and lots of space for entertaining. Home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living area. Carpet in all bedrooms, great master suite with double sinks and huge walkin closet. 2 car garage has additional storage area. Don't miss this one!!