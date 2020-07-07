All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3235 W Tonopah Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3235 W Tonopah Dr
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

3235 W Tonopah Dr

3235 West Tonopah Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3235 West Tonopah Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b35baed0b8 ---- 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with PRIVATE BACKYARD SWIMMING POOL! Tile throughout living areas and master bedroom, laminate flooring in second bedroom and carpet in the third bedroom. Open kitchen with breakfast bar has plenty of natural lighting from the large Arcadia doors that look out to the backyard. This spacious area can act as an eat-in kitchen and family room area. Spacious master bedroom with master bath that includes double sinks and walk-in closet. The backyard boasts a beautiful fenced in pool and a covered patio making it ideal for entertaining. Quick and easy access to the 101 and I-17. Avail for move in ASAP Laminate Flooring Private Pool Range Oven/Elec Tile Flooring Vaulted Ceilings Walk In Master Bedroom Closet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3235 W Tonopah Dr have any available units?
3235 W Tonopah Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3235 W Tonopah Dr have?
Some of 3235 W Tonopah Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3235 W Tonopah Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3235 W Tonopah Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3235 W Tonopah Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3235 W Tonopah Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3235 W Tonopah Dr offer parking?
No, 3235 W Tonopah Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3235 W Tonopah Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3235 W Tonopah Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3235 W Tonopah Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3235 W Tonopah Dr has a pool.
Does 3235 W Tonopah Dr have accessible units?
No, 3235 W Tonopah Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3235 W Tonopah Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3235 W Tonopah Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Sublet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Villa Serena Apartments
4221 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College