3235 W Tonopah Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets pool ceiling fan carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b35baed0b8 ---- 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with PRIVATE BACKYARD SWIMMING POOL! Tile throughout living areas and master bedroom, laminate flooring in second bedroom and carpet in the third bedroom. Open kitchen with breakfast bar has plenty of natural lighting from the large Arcadia doors that look out to the backyard. This spacious area can act as an eat-in kitchen and family room area. Spacious master bedroom with master bath that includes double sinks and walk-in closet. The backyard boasts a beautiful fenced in pool and a covered patio making it ideal for entertaining. Quick and easy access to the 101 and I-17. Avail for move in ASAP Laminate Flooring Private Pool Range Oven/Elec Tile Flooring Vaulted Ceilings Walk In Master Bedroom Closet