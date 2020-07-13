3234 E COLTER Street

Amenities

PERFECT RENTAL IN PRIME LOCATION. Beautifully upgraded 4 bed/3.5 bath executive home in desirable Biltmore Heights. Wall of french doors open onto treed yard with pool. Light filled open plan living area designed for entertaining.Gourmet kitchen,SS Viking appliances and lrg granite island open to LR & DR. TWO MASTER SUITES both with patio access. luxurious main master retreat offers split plan privacy.fireplace, his & hers closets,spa like bath w/ shower and jetted tub.2 additional spacious beds w/ Jack & Jill bath. Vaulted ceilings,wood floors, plantation shutters, granite counters and WIC throughout. Ideally located close to downtown PHX, Biltmore and Scottsdale Fashion Squares for excellent shopping and dining and canal and Mt, Preserve for biking and hiking.