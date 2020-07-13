All apartments in Phoenix
3234 E COLTER Street
Last updated July 18 2020 at 7:00 PM

3234 E COLTER Street

3234 East Colter Street · No Longer Available
Location

3234 East Colter Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Camelback Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
PERFECT RENTAL IN PRIME LOCATION. Beautifully upgraded 4 bed/3.5 bath executive home in desirable Biltmore Heights. Wall of french doors open onto treed yard with pool. Light filled open plan living area designed for entertaining.Gourmet kitchen,SS Viking appliances and lrg granite island open to LR & DR. TWO MASTER SUITES both with patio access. luxurious main master retreat offers split plan privacy.fireplace, his & hers closets,spa like bath w/ shower and jetted tub.2 additional spacious beds w/ Jack & Jill bath. Vaulted ceilings,wood floors, plantation shutters, granite counters and WIC throughout. Ideally located close to downtown PHX, Biltmore and Scottsdale Fashion Squares for excellent shopping and dining and canal and Mt, Preserve for biking and hiking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3234 E COLTER Street have any available units?
3234 E COLTER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3234 E COLTER Street have?
Some of 3234 E COLTER Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3234 E COLTER Street currently offering any rent specials?
3234 E COLTER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3234 E COLTER Street pet-friendly?
No, 3234 E COLTER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3234 E COLTER Street offer parking?
Yes, 3234 E COLTER Street offers parking.
Does 3234 E COLTER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3234 E COLTER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3234 E COLTER Street have a pool?
Yes, 3234 E COLTER Street has a pool.
Does 3234 E COLTER Street have accessible units?
No, 3234 E COLTER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3234 E COLTER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3234 E COLTER Street has units with dishwashers.
