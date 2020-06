Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3233 W Loma Lane

Phoenix AZ



Cute 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse with private patio. Kitchen has pantry. Full size washer and dryer hookups outside (washer and dryer not included). All tile downstairs with carpet upstairs. Community pool! Refrigerator included "as-is" with no repairs or warranty.



$50.00 application fee per adult 18 and over

2.3% city rental tax

Pet fees and restrictions apply



To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest