Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the popular Lakewood community in Ahwatukee. Open, spacious floor plan with a large living room that flows into the kitchen and lots of natural light pouring in through big windows. Island kitchen with newer white appliances and lots of cabinet and counter space. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet with lots of built-in shelving and an attached bathroom with double sinks, a private exit to the backyard and a separate shower and garden/soaking tub. Nice sized backyard with low maintenance desert landscaping and a covered patio. Located near the I-10 and 202 freeways and near a wide variety of shopping and dining options!