3232 N 27TH Place

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Minutes from Whole Foods, LA Fitness and The Biltmore shopping & restaurants this home has it all! Gorgeous 3 bedroom home on a cul-de-sac street. Fresh coat of white paint gives this home serious curb appeal! Renters will adore the spacious living room that opens up the kitchen and dining area. Enjoy cooking in your beautifully updated kitchen complete with wooden kitchen cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances! Spacious grassy backyard with covered patio makes for the perfect spot to enjoy the springtime weather! Schedule a showing today, we are open to pets!Available April 2019