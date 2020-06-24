All apartments in Phoenix
3232 N 27TH Place
3232 N 27TH Place

3232 North 27th Place · No Longer Available
Location

3232 North 27th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Minutes from Whole Foods, LA Fitness and The Biltmore shopping & restaurants this home has it all! Gorgeous 3 bedroom home on a cul-de-sac street. Fresh coat of white paint gives this home serious curb appeal! Renters will adore the spacious living room that opens up the kitchen and dining area. Enjoy cooking in your beautifully updated kitchen complete with wooden kitchen cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances! Spacious grassy backyard with covered patio makes for the perfect spot to enjoy the springtime weather! Schedule a showing today, we are open to pets!Available April 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3232 N 27TH Place have any available units?
3232 N 27TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3232 N 27TH Place have?
Some of 3232 N 27TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3232 N 27TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
3232 N 27TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3232 N 27TH Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3232 N 27TH Place is pet friendly.
Does 3232 N 27TH Place offer parking?
No, 3232 N 27TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 3232 N 27TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3232 N 27TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3232 N 27TH Place have a pool?
No, 3232 N 27TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 3232 N 27TH Place have accessible units?
No, 3232 N 27TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3232 N 27TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3232 N 27TH Place has units with dishwashers.
