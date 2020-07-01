3230 E Pinchot Ave #32

Amenities

2 bedroom 2 bath home in Sierra Grande Condominium is available for immediate move in! - 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Sierra Grande Condominium is available for immediate move in! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is spacious with a large great room floor plan, and eat in kitchen with freshly painted cabinets It has brand new stainless steel appliances and a nice dining room area as well. Home features large bedrooms with the master having a private balcony. It also has fresh paint and wood plank style vinyl flooring. All units over look pool which is being renovated and will be finished later this fall. The property is gated and located near highway access and restaurants.



12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



(RLNE5225099)