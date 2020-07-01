All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3230 E Pinchot Ave #32.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3230 E Pinchot Ave #32
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

3230 E Pinchot Ave #32

3230 East Pinchot Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3230 East Pinchot Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Valencia Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
2 bedroom 2 bath home in Sierra Grande Condominium is available for immediate move in! - 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Sierra Grande Condominium is available for immediate move in! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is spacious with a large great room floor plan, and eat in kitchen with freshly painted cabinets It has brand new stainless steel appliances and a nice dining room area as well. Home features large bedrooms with the master having a private balcony. It also has fresh paint and wood plank style vinyl flooring. All units over look pool which is being renovated and will be finished later this fall. The property is gated and located near highway access and restaurants.

12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5225099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3230 E Pinchot Ave #32 have any available units?
3230 E Pinchot Ave #32 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3230 E Pinchot Ave #32 have?
Some of 3230 E Pinchot Ave #32's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3230 E Pinchot Ave #32 currently offering any rent specials?
3230 E Pinchot Ave #32 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3230 E Pinchot Ave #32 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3230 E Pinchot Ave #32 is pet friendly.
Does 3230 E Pinchot Ave #32 offer parking?
No, 3230 E Pinchot Ave #32 does not offer parking.
Does 3230 E Pinchot Ave #32 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3230 E Pinchot Ave #32 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3230 E Pinchot Ave #32 have a pool?
Yes, 3230 E Pinchot Ave #32 has a pool.
Does 3230 E Pinchot Ave #32 have accessible units?
No, 3230 E Pinchot Ave #32 does not have accessible units.
Does 3230 E Pinchot Ave #32 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3230 E Pinchot Ave #32 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College