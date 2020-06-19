3224 E HONONEGH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

DON'T MISS this beautiful 3 bedroom home in Springfield Park located in Paradise Valley School district. Close to the 101 and 51 freeways, 5 min from Desert Ridge, walking distance to PVCC, open floor plan, NEW VINYL TILE FLOORING, granite counter tops, beautifully landscaped low maintenance back yard. $45 credit check fee per adult 18+. Proof of income, credit, criminal and background check conducted. City privilege tax of 2.3% added to lease amount. $250 admin fee if tenant's application is accepted and enters lease agreement.Come see this great house IT WON'T LAST LONG.