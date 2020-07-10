3218 West Michigan Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Very Clean remodeled three bedroom two bath home in the desirable 35th Ave. and Bell Corridor. This home has new paint inside and outside along with new carpet and newer matching black appliances. New ceiling fans are in all the bedrooms along with new lighting fixtures throughout the home. During the remodel a new AC was installed along with a new roof. The home showcases covered patios in the front and back along with an RV gate. The large backyard porch is surrounded by a block wall fence for your safety. close to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Deer Valley Towne Center.



Pets: Will be considered - 2 dogs under 25 lb, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



APPLY NOW: Click Here

This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.