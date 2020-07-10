All apartments in Phoenix
3218 West Michigan Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

3218 West Michigan Avenue

3218 West Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3218 West Michigan Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Very Clean remodeled three bedroom two bath home in the desirable 35th Ave. and Bell Corridor. This home has new paint inside and outside along with new carpet and newer matching black appliances. New ceiling fans are in all the bedrooms along with new lighting fixtures throughout the home. During the remodel a new AC was installed along with a new roof. The home showcases covered patios in the front and back along with an RV gate. The large backyard porch is surrounded by a block wall fence for your safety. close to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Deer Valley Towne Center.

Pets: Will be considered - 2 dogs under 25 lb, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3218 West Michigan Avenue have any available units?
3218 West Michigan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3218 West Michigan Avenue have?
Some of 3218 West Michigan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3218 West Michigan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3218 West Michigan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3218 West Michigan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3218 West Michigan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3218 West Michigan Avenue offer parking?
No, 3218 West Michigan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3218 West Michigan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3218 West Michigan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3218 West Michigan Avenue have a pool?
No, 3218 West Michigan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3218 West Michigan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3218 West Michigan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3218 West Michigan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3218 West Michigan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

