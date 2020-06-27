3211 E JUNIPER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Charming renovated townhome located in highly desired Dream Creek community. Two tone paint with newer, lighting, sliding doors and window coverings. Great layout with vaulted ceilings, living room, dining room, kitchen with newer cabinets, granite tile counters. Upstairs is spacious loft with skylight and master bed and bath with dual vanities. Lots of closets and storage, one car garage, nice outdoors space for entertaining. This complex has community pool and green space. Close and convenient to shopping and easy access to the 51 and 101 FWY