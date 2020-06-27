All apartments in Phoenix
3211 E JUNIPER Avenue
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

3211 E JUNIPER Avenue

3211 East Juniper Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3211 East Juniper Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Charming renovated townhome located in highly desired Dream Creek community. Two tone paint with newer, lighting, sliding doors and window coverings. Great layout with vaulted ceilings, living room, dining room, kitchen with newer cabinets, granite tile counters. Upstairs is spacious loft with skylight and master bed and bath with dual vanities. Lots of closets and storage, one car garage, nice outdoors space for entertaining. This complex has community pool and green space. Close and convenient to shopping and easy access to the 51 and 101 FWY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

