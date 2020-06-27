3201 West Morrow Drive

Amenities

Fresh paint and new flooring! This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, split floor plan. Eat in kitchen opens to family room with fireplace. Separate formal living and dining room. Big master bedroom with private access back patio, two closets and a full bath. Brand new two-tone paint and gorgeous wood plank style tile flooring. Covered patio. 2 car garage.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



