Last updated August 14 2019 at 12:07 AM

3201 West Morrow Drive

3201 West Morrow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3201 West Morrow Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Country Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fresh paint and new flooring! This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, split floor plan. Eat in kitchen opens to family room with fireplace. Separate formal living and dining room. Big master bedroom with private access back patio, two closets and a full bath. Brand new two-tone paint and gorgeous wood plank style tile flooring. Covered patio. 2 car garage.

Apply online for this property at https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/taylormade/tenantApplication.action?unitID=261656871

OR
Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 West Morrow Drive have any available units?
3201 West Morrow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 West Morrow Drive have?
Some of 3201 West Morrow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 West Morrow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3201 West Morrow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 West Morrow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3201 West Morrow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3201 West Morrow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3201 West Morrow Drive offers parking.
Does 3201 West Morrow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 West Morrow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 West Morrow Drive have a pool?
No, 3201 West Morrow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3201 West Morrow Drive have accessible units?
No, 3201 West Morrow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 West Morrow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3201 West Morrow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
