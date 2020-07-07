All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3201 W Wagoner Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3201 W Wagoner Rd
Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:59 PM

3201 W Wagoner Rd

3201 West Wagoner Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3201 West Wagoner Road, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0841acf05b ----
Available to view after 4/16! Cute North Phoenix Home, Updated w New Cabinets, Fixtures, & Appliances. Enjoy the Fenced Diving Pool w Full Pool Service Included! Lots of Ceramic Tile, 2nd Bedrm is Carpeted. Gorgeous Kitchen w Granite Countertops, Glass Tile Splash Walls, Butcher Block Kitchen Island, Lazy Susan Cabinet, & More! Two Tone Paint in Easy-to-Love Colors. Vaulted Ceilings; Low-E Dual Pane Windows, Ceiling Fans, French Doors Open from Master Bedrm to Long Covered Patio. Master has large Walk-In Closet. Bathrooms & Large, Bright Laundry Rm are updated as well! Lots of conveniences like Cabinets in Garage; Storage Shed that is full Depth of House. Block Wall Fencing, Grass Back Yard, North/South Exposure. Rocked, easy care, front. Quiet Neighborhood With Easy Access To I-17 & 101 Fwy. Please note city plus admin tax total 4.3% of monthly rent.

Application Fee $45 per adult;nnAdministrative Fee $200;nnPets $200 Refundable Deposit Each

12 Months

Disposal
Dryer
Garage
Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 W Wagoner Rd have any available units?
3201 W Wagoner Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 W Wagoner Rd have?
Some of 3201 W Wagoner Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 W Wagoner Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3201 W Wagoner Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 W Wagoner Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3201 W Wagoner Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3201 W Wagoner Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3201 W Wagoner Rd offers parking.
Does 3201 W Wagoner Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3201 W Wagoner Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 W Wagoner Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3201 W Wagoner Rd has a pool.
Does 3201 W Wagoner Rd have accessible units?
No, 3201 W Wagoner Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 W Wagoner Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3201 W Wagoner Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Riverwalk
5345 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Juniper Meadows
16804 N 42nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College