3201 W Wagoner Rd

Available to view after 4/16! Cute North Phoenix Home, Updated w New Cabinets, Fixtures, & Appliances. Enjoy the Fenced Diving Pool w Full Pool Service Included! Lots of Ceramic Tile, 2nd Bedrm is Carpeted. Gorgeous Kitchen w Granite Countertops, Glass Tile Splash Walls, Butcher Block Kitchen Island, Lazy Susan Cabinet, & More! Two Tone Paint in Easy-to-Love Colors. Vaulted Ceilings; Low-E Dual Pane Windows, Ceiling Fans, French Doors Open from Master Bedrm to Long Covered Patio. Master has large Walk-In Closet. Bathrooms & Large, Bright Laundry Rm are updated as well! Lots of conveniences like Cabinets in Garage; Storage Shed that is full Depth of House. Block Wall Fencing, Grass Back Yard, North/South Exposure. Rocked, easy care, front. Quiet Neighborhood With Easy Access To I-17 & 101 Fwy. Please note city plus admin tax total 4.3% of monthly rent.



Application Fee $45 per adult;nnAdministrative Fee $200;nnPets $200 Refundable Deposit Each



12 Months



