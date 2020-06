Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Be first in this BRAND NEW duplex build. Excellent location right off the 51 Hwy and close to the I-10. Short distance to Arcadia and the Biltmore. The unit offers 9 ft and 10ft ceilings. Beautiful kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinets and quartz counters. Private laundry and a 2 car garage make it more like a house. Office or small 3rd bedroom downstairs. Wonderful design elements and a large back yard make it feel like home!