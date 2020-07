Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Extremely Rare opportunity to Rent in the Prestigious Desert Trails within the Sonoran Foothills Subdivision. If you need space this home is for you! Enormous Yard that backs to common area, Gorgeous kitchen with plenty of space to cook for the whole family or entertain your guests. The basement provides plenty of room to put up that big screen just in time for Football season. Plenty of grassy parks for the kids to play. Way to many features to list, come and see for yourself!