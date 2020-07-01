3163 E WAHALLA Lane

Amenities

You are going to love this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home! Unbeatable location near golfing, dining and tons of shopping with PV mall and Desert Ridge just around the corner. Nicely remodeled throughout with newer carpeting, newer doors and rich oil rubbed bronze hardware, 6'' custom baseboards, newer plumbing and electrical fixtures! Kitchen has upgraded appliances, granite counters and cabinets. Located on a large corner lot with a big backyard with covered patio, lush grassy area and fenced pool!