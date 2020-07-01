All apartments in Phoenix
3163 E WAHALLA Lane
3163 E WAHALLA Lane

3163 East Wahalla Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3163 East Wahalla Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
You are going to love this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home! Unbeatable location near golfing, dining and tons of shopping with PV mall and Desert Ridge just around the corner. Nicely remodeled throughout with newer carpeting, newer doors and rich oil rubbed bronze hardware, 6'' custom baseboards, newer plumbing and electrical fixtures! Kitchen has upgraded appliances, granite counters and cabinets. Located on a large corner lot with a big backyard with covered patio, lush grassy area and fenced pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3163 E WAHALLA Lane have any available units?
3163 E WAHALLA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3163 E WAHALLA Lane have?
Some of 3163 E WAHALLA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3163 E WAHALLA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3163 E WAHALLA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3163 E WAHALLA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3163 E WAHALLA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3163 E WAHALLA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3163 E WAHALLA Lane offers parking.
Does 3163 E WAHALLA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3163 E WAHALLA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3163 E WAHALLA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3163 E WAHALLA Lane has a pool.
Does 3163 E WAHALLA Lane have accessible units?
No, 3163 E WAHALLA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3163 E WAHALLA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3163 E WAHALLA Lane has units with dishwashers.

