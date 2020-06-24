316 W TONOPAH Drive

Amenities
Another unit available in the popular La Crescenta Condominiums complex! This unit has tiled flooring throughout. Fireplace in the living room; skylight in the kitchen keeps everything nice and bright. DUAL MASTER BEDROOMS MAKE THIS A GREAT PLACE FOR ROOMMATES. Upgraded lighting and window coverings. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. This is a great complex to live in, with playground and community pool nearby, and the landlord is great to work with - what more could you ask for? Close to the 101 for easy daily commute to work and major shopping within minutes away. Please - NO PETS - thank you.