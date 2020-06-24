316 W TONOPAH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

Another unit available in the popular La Crescenta Condominiums complex! This unit has tiled flooring throughout. Fireplace in the living room; skylight in the kitchen keeps everything nice and bright. DUAL MASTER BEDROOMS MAKE THIS A GREAT PLACE FOR ROOMMATES. Upgraded lighting and window coverings. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. This is a great complex to live in, with playground and community pool nearby, and the landlord is great to work with - what more could you ask for? Close to the 101 for easy daily commute to work and major shopping within minutes away. Please - NO PETS - thank you.