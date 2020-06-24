All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:01 PM

316 W TONOPAH Drive

316 West Tonopah Drive · No Longer Available
Location

316 West Tonopah Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Another unit available in the popular La Crescenta Condominiums complex! This unit has tiled flooring throughout. Fireplace in the living room; skylight in the kitchen keeps everything nice and bright. DUAL MASTER BEDROOMS MAKE THIS A GREAT PLACE FOR ROOMMATES. Upgraded lighting and window coverings. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. This is a great complex to live in, with playground and community pool nearby, and the landlord is great to work with - what more could you ask for? Close to the 101 for easy daily commute to work and major shopping within minutes away. Please - NO PETS - thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 W TONOPAH Drive have any available units?
316 W TONOPAH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 W TONOPAH Drive have?
Some of 316 W TONOPAH Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 W TONOPAH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
316 W TONOPAH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 W TONOPAH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 316 W TONOPAH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 316 W TONOPAH Drive offer parking?
No, 316 W TONOPAH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 316 W TONOPAH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 W TONOPAH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 W TONOPAH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 316 W TONOPAH Drive has a pool.
Does 316 W TONOPAH Drive have accessible units?
No, 316 W TONOPAH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 316 W TONOPAH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 W TONOPAH Drive has units with dishwashers.
