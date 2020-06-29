All apartments in Phoenix
3155 E Amber Ridge Way.
3155 E Amber Ridge Way

3155 East Amber Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

3155 East Amber Ridge Way, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Immaculate upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1,736 square feet in the gated community of Estates at the Beach! Pebble tec pool which will include monthly service. Nice upgrades. Kitchen with corian counters, maple cabinetry, tile floors, and rock accents. Rock accents extend into the family room with a stunning electric fireplace! Very cozy! Rental comes with washer, dryer, and refrigerator. Mountain Park Ranch offers 3 parks with pools, tennis, and tons of trails that meander through the community! Close to top Kyrene schools, near town, and very easy commute location. Pets upon owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3155 E Amber Ridge Way have any available units?
3155 E Amber Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3155 E Amber Ridge Way have?
Some of 3155 E Amber Ridge Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3155 E Amber Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
3155 E Amber Ridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3155 E Amber Ridge Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3155 E Amber Ridge Way is pet friendly.
Does 3155 E Amber Ridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 3155 E Amber Ridge Way offers parking.
Does 3155 E Amber Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3155 E Amber Ridge Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3155 E Amber Ridge Way have a pool?
Yes, 3155 E Amber Ridge Way has a pool.
Does 3155 E Amber Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 3155 E Amber Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3155 E Amber Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3155 E Amber Ridge Way has units with dishwashers.

