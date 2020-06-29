3155 E Amber Ridge Way.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

Immaculate upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1,736 square feet in the gated community of Estates at the Beach! Pebble tec pool which will include monthly service. Nice upgrades. Kitchen with corian counters, maple cabinetry, tile floors, and rock accents. Rock accents extend into the family room with a stunning electric fireplace! Very cozy! Rental comes with washer, dryer, and refrigerator. Mountain Park Ranch offers 3 parks with pools, tennis, and tons of trails that meander through the community! Close to top Kyrene schools, near town, and very easy commute location. Pets upon owner approval.