Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

315 W HERRO Lane

315 W Herro Ln · No Longer Available
Location

315 W Herro Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85013
North Central Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
APP PENDING 03.11.19 Located in the heart of Phoenix, Central Corridor area, The Village at Madison Meadows: convenient to shopping, healthcare, museums and theaters, and just down the street from the VA Hospital. 12 Month preferred. This pristine 3 bed/2.5 bath townhome is the perfect place to rest easy. Stainless appliances, gas cook-top, built-in's, generous walk-in master closet, huge granite counter tops, washer/dryer included, Fantastic flex space downstairs for an office or den area, PLUS a loft upstairs! Huge granite peninsula opens to the great room, soaring ceilings, incredible master shower with dual heads. This one is a must see to embrace the upgrades and add-on's. CALL TODAY AND BOOK YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING. PETS: LANDLORD APPROVAL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 W HERRO Lane have any available units?
315 W HERRO Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 W HERRO Lane have?
Some of 315 W HERRO Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 W HERRO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
315 W HERRO Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 W HERRO Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 W HERRO Lane is pet friendly.
Does 315 W HERRO Lane offer parking?
Yes, 315 W HERRO Lane offers parking.
Does 315 W HERRO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 W HERRO Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 W HERRO Lane have a pool?
No, 315 W HERRO Lane does not have a pool.
Does 315 W HERRO Lane have accessible units?
No, 315 W HERRO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 315 W HERRO Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 W HERRO Lane has units with dishwashers.
