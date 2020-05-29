315 W HERRO Lane

Amenities

APP PENDING 03.11.19 Located in the heart of Phoenix, Central Corridor area, The Village at Madison Meadows: convenient to shopping, healthcare, museums and theaters, and just down the street from the VA Hospital. 12 Month preferred. This pristine 3 bed/2.5 bath townhome is the perfect place to rest easy. Stainless appliances, gas cook-top, built-in's, generous walk-in master closet, huge granite counter tops, washer/dryer included, Fantastic flex space downstairs for an office or den area, PLUS a loft upstairs! Huge granite peninsula opens to the great room, soaring ceilings, incredible master shower with dual heads. This one is a must see to embrace the upgrades and add-on's. CALL TODAY AND BOOK YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING. PETS: LANDLORD APPROVAL.