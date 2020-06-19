All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3147 E. Wahalla Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3147 E. Wahalla Lane
Last updated September 7 2019 at 6:15 AM

3147 E. Wahalla Lane

3147 East Wahalla Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3147 East Wahalla Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Move in Ready!!!!
New paint and carpet. Vaulted ceilings, Living room plus formal dining room, Eat-in kitchen with bay windows. Appliances included are microwave, dishwasher, electric stove refrigerator, washer and dryer. Nice huge master bedroom with walk in closet and double sinks in master bath, separate tub and shower. Two ample size guest bedrooms. Desert Landscaping in front and backyard is grass/desert enclosed with block fencing. NO SMOKING.....Location, Location near 51 Fwy & 101 Fwy. Hurry before it's gone!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3147 E. Wahalla Lane have any available units?
3147 E. Wahalla Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3147 E. Wahalla Lane have?
Some of 3147 E. Wahalla Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3147 E. Wahalla Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3147 E. Wahalla Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3147 E. Wahalla Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3147 E. Wahalla Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3147 E. Wahalla Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3147 E. Wahalla Lane offers parking.
Does 3147 E. Wahalla Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3147 E. Wahalla Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3147 E. Wahalla Lane have a pool?
No, 3147 E. Wahalla Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3147 E. Wahalla Lane have accessible units?
No, 3147 E. Wahalla Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3147 E. Wahalla Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3147 E. Wahalla Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Met At 3rd at 3rd and Fillmore
200 E Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Townhomes at Biltmore
3501 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Mountain View Casitas
1130 E Grovers Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College