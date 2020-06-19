3147 E. Wahalla Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

New paint and carpet. Vaulted ceilings, Living room plus formal dining room, Eat-in kitchen with bay windows. Appliances included are microwave, dishwasher, electric stove refrigerator, washer and dryer. Nice huge master bedroom with walk in closet and double sinks in master bath, separate tub and shower. Two ample size guest bedrooms. Desert Landscaping in front and backyard is grass/desert enclosed with block fencing. NO SMOKING.....Location, Location near 51 Fwy & 101 Fwy. Hurry before it's gone!!!!