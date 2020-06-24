All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:45 AM

3144 W. San Miguel Ave.

3144 West San Miguel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3144 West San Miguel Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85017
Maryvale Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
Like new home has been completely redone with new paint, carpet, stainless steel appliances, cabinets & more!! Fantastic curb appeal with carport & over-sized covered front porch. Large grassy front & rear lawns. Three spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans, & 2 full bathrooms. Huge storage shed is empty for you to use on side of home. Don't delay, this one will go quickly!! No pets please.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3144 W. San Miguel Ave. have any available units?
3144 W. San Miguel Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3144 W. San Miguel Ave. have?
Some of 3144 W. San Miguel Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3144 W. San Miguel Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3144 W. San Miguel Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3144 W. San Miguel Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3144 W. San Miguel Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3144 W. San Miguel Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3144 W. San Miguel Ave. offers parking.
Does 3144 W. San Miguel Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3144 W. San Miguel Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3144 W. San Miguel Ave. have a pool?
No, 3144 W. San Miguel Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3144 W. San Miguel Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3144 W. San Miguel Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3144 W. San Miguel Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3144 W. San Miguel Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
