314 W Tonto St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:35 PM

314 W Tonto St

314 W Tonto St · No Longer Available
Location

314 W Tonto St, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Central City South

Amenities

gym
pool
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
Another stunning home listing presented by Curt Rowe of Renters Warehouse. Located at 314 W. Tonto Ave #2 this fully furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex. This unit is furnished throughout all they way to mounted T.V.'s Electric, water, & sewer included. all you need is cable & internet. this home is available now. no pets please. a $200.00 non-refundable cleaning deposit. The owner is looking for a 600 or higher credit score and clean rental history. Rent is $1,350 + 4% Tax/ $1,350 Sec Deposit, NRF $150 lease administration fee, $55 NRF application fee per person (18+ must apply).To book a showing copy & past this Link into your browser https://showmojo.com/b8566d3350/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 W Tonto St have any available units?
314 W Tonto St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 314 W Tonto St have?
Some of 314 W Tonto St's amenities include gym, pool, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 W Tonto St currently offering any rent specials?
314 W Tonto St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 W Tonto St pet-friendly?
No, 314 W Tonto St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 314 W Tonto St offer parking?
No, 314 W Tonto St does not offer parking.
Does 314 W Tonto St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 W Tonto St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 W Tonto St have a pool?
Yes, 314 W Tonto St has a pool.
Does 314 W Tonto St have accessible units?
No, 314 W Tonto St does not have accessible units.
Does 314 W Tonto St have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 W Tonto St does not have units with dishwashers.

