314 W Tonto St

Amenities
Another stunning home listing presented by Curt Rowe of Renters Warehouse. Located at 314 W. Tonto Ave #2 this fully furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex. This unit is furnished throughout all they way to mounted T.V.'s Electric, water, & sewer included. all you need is cable & internet. this home is available now. no pets please. a $200.00 non-refundable cleaning deposit. The owner is looking for a 600 or higher credit score and clean rental history. Rent is $1,350 + 4% Tax/ $1,350 Sec Deposit, NRF $150 lease administration fee, $55 NRF application fee per person (18+ must apply).To book a showing copy & past this Link into your browser https://showmojo.com/b8566d3350/gallery