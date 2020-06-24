All apartments in Phoenix
3136 E. Cypress St.
Last updated March 22 2019 at 7:43 AM

3136 E. Cypress St.

3136 East Cypress Street · No Longer Available
Location

3136 East Cypress Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

Adorable two bedroom cottage in Central Phoenix featuring brick exterior and perimeter fence, huge lot with grassy front & rear yards, tile throughout interior, custom paint & cute architectural features from the 1950's. Brand new double pane windows will save you hundreds on utility bills!
Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3136 E. Cypress St. have any available units?
3136 E. Cypress St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3136 E. Cypress St. currently offering any rent specials?
3136 E. Cypress St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3136 E. Cypress St. pet-friendly?
No, 3136 E. Cypress St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3136 E. Cypress St. offer parking?
No, 3136 E. Cypress St. does not offer parking.
Does 3136 E. Cypress St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3136 E. Cypress St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3136 E. Cypress St. have a pool?
No, 3136 E. Cypress St. does not have a pool.
Does 3136 E. Cypress St. have accessible units?
No, 3136 E. Cypress St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3136 E. Cypress St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3136 E. Cypress St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3136 E. Cypress St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3136 E. Cypress St. does not have units with air conditioning.
