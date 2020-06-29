31322 N 26TH Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking

NOW LEASING!! Norterra area of North Phoenix. Fantastic home in a prime school district (Sonoran Foothills) situated in a quiet, family friendly cul-de-sac. Model like home, move in ready! Large grassy backyard with beautiful mountain views. You can even see the hot air balloons taking off in the mornings! Gorgeous upgraded kitchen with a gas oven range! Modern wood planked tile throughout main living areas. Huge master suite with dual sinks & large closet. Perfect family home & close to TONS of trails and a community park with jungle gym.