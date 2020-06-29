All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 3 2020 at 1:17 AM

31322 N 26TH Drive

31322 North 26th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

31322 North 26th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
NOW LEASING!! Norterra area of North Phoenix. Fantastic home in a prime school district (Sonoran Foothills) situated in a quiet, family friendly cul-de-sac. Model like home, move in ready! Large grassy backyard with beautiful mountain views. You can even see the hot air balloons taking off in the mornings! Gorgeous upgraded kitchen with a gas oven range! Modern wood planked tile throughout main living areas. Huge master suite with dual sinks & large closet. Perfect family home & close to TONS of trails and a community park with jungle gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31322 N 26TH Drive have any available units?
31322 N 26TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 31322 N 26TH Drive have?
Some of 31322 N 26TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31322 N 26TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31322 N 26TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31322 N 26TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31322 N 26TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 31322 N 26TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31322 N 26TH Drive offers parking.
Does 31322 N 26TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31322 N 26TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31322 N 26TH Drive have a pool?
No, 31322 N 26TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 31322 N 26TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 31322 N 26TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31322 N 26TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31322 N 26TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

