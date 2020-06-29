All apartments in Phoenix
Location

3128 West Villa Rita Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Union Hills Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Great Phoenix Location at W Michigan Ave and W Michelle Dr. Close to Black Canyon Freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms complemented by air conditioner, dishwasher, electric range oven, and garage. Entertainers delight with large patio great for summer fun. The pool is completely fenced.

Resident responsible for all utilities.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee per Adult.
2.3% city rental tax.
1.6% monthly admin fee
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5492031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3128 W Villa Rita Dr have any available units?
3128 W Villa Rita Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3128 W Villa Rita Dr have?
Some of 3128 W Villa Rita Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3128 W Villa Rita Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3128 W Villa Rita Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3128 W Villa Rita Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3128 W Villa Rita Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3128 W Villa Rita Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3128 W Villa Rita Dr offers parking.
Does 3128 W Villa Rita Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3128 W Villa Rita Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3128 W Villa Rita Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3128 W Villa Rita Dr has a pool.
Does 3128 W Villa Rita Dr have accessible units?
No, 3128 W Villa Rita Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3128 W Villa Rita Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3128 W Villa Rita Dr has units with dishwashers.
