3128 W Villa Rita Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Great Phoenix Location at W Michigan Ave and W Michelle Dr. Close to Black Canyon Freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms complemented by air conditioner, dishwasher, electric range oven, and garage. Entertainers delight with large patio great for summer fun. The pool is completely fenced.



Resident responsible for all utilities.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee per Adult.

2.3% city rental tax.

1.6% monthly admin fee

One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5492031)