3126 West Acapulco Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85053 Country Gables
Amenities
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Excellent floorplan New Interior paint - 3 large bedrooms - nice neutral tile throughout - bathrooms have updated sinks and vanities - big family room and small breakfast room and bar in the kitchen - private fenced yard for the kids or pets - storage room and plenty of shaded carport space - additional parking space next to the driveway as well
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3126 W ACAPULCO Lane have any available units?
3126 W ACAPULCO Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3126 W ACAPULCO Lane have?
Some of 3126 W ACAPULCO Lane's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3126 W ACAPULCO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3126 W ACAPULCO Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3126 W ACAPULCO Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3126 W ACAPULCO Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3126 W ACAPULCO Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3126 W ACAPULCO Lane offers parking.
Does 3126 W ACAPULCO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3126 W ACAPULCO Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3126 W ACAPULCO Lane have a pool?
No, 3126 W ACAPULCO Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3126 W ACAPULCO Lane have accessible units?
No, 3126 W ACAPULCO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3126 W ACAPULCO Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3126 W ACAPULCO Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)