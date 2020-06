Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage pet friendly

3124 E. Piute Ave Available 03/03/19 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH POOL - SINGLE STORY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME ON CULDESAC STREET WTIH VAULTED CEILINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING. CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT. FORMAL LIVING ROOM. EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, KITCHEN ISLAND/BREAKFAST BAR AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, SMOOTH TOP RANGE OPENS TO LARGE TILED FAMILY ROOM. WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING IN ALL BEDROOMS. MASTER BATH HAS DOUBLE SINKS, SEPARATE GARDEN TUB AND WALK IN SHOWER. INSIDE LAUNDRY WITH WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS. 2 CAR GARAGE. COVERED PATIO OVERLOOKS FENCED POOL WITH POOL SERVICE INCLUDED. EASY CARE DESERT LANDSCAPING.ONE SMALL/MED DOG UNDER 25 LBS. NO CATS OR LARGE DOGS OR RESTRICTED BREEDS. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT. CALL AGENT TO SCHED SHOWING. AVAILABLE FOR A MARCH 3 MOVE IN.



No Cats Allowed



