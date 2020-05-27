All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
3123 W MAYA Way
Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:31 AM

3123 W MAYA Way

3123 West Maya Way · No Longer Available
Location

3123 West Maya Way, Phoenix, AZ 85083

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
Tastefully updated 5BR, 2 1/2 BA plus loft w/many upgrades. Spacious, open plan w/large great room and separate formal living area. Downstairs master suite w/ soaking tub, double sinks & pool view. Kitchen is perfect for family time & entertaining. Plentiful cabinets, large pantry, center island and stainless appliances. Upstairs loft/game room. Four spacious bedrooms +loft upstairs with large closets and lots of windows. Rear yard features a fenced pebble sheen pool and artificial turf play area. NW Phoenix convenient to I-17, Happy Valley shopping, minutes to Lake Pleasant and more! NOTES: Home now being painted, flooring installed and cleaned. Pets must be approved by landlord. Credit check fee is $50 per adult. Tenant is welcome to use r/o system but landlord will not maintain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3123 W MAYA Way have any available units?
3123 W MAYA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3123 W MAYA Way have?
Some of 3123 W MAYA Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3123 W MAYA Way currently offering any rent specials?
3123 W MAYA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3123 W MAYA Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3123 W MAYA Way is pet friendly.
Does 3123 W MAYA Way offer parking?
Yes, 3123 W MAYA Way offers parking.
Does 3123 W MAYA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3123 W MAYA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3123 W MAYA Way have a pool?
Yes, 3123 W MAYA Way has a pool.
Does 3123 W MAYA Way have accessible units?
No, 3123 W MAYA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3123 W MAYA Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3123 W MAYA Way does not have units with dishwashers.

