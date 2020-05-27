3123 W MAYA Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool

Tastefully updated 5BR, 2 1/2 BA plus loft w/many upgrades. Spacious, open plan w/large great room and separate formal living area. Downstairs master suite w/ soaking tub, double sinks & pool view. Kitchen is perfect for family time & entertaining. Plentiful cabinets, large pantry, center island and stainless appliances. Upstairs loft/game room. Four spacious bedrooms +loft upstairs with large closets and lots of windows. Rear yard features a fenced pebble sheen pool and artificial turf play area. NW Phoenix convenient to I-17, Happy Valley shopping, minutes to Lake Pleasant and more! NOTES: Home now being painted, flooring installed and cleaned. Pets must be approved by landlord. Credit check fee is $50 per adult. Tenant is welcome to use r/o system but landlord will not maintain.