31211 N 43RD Street
Last updated January 13 2020 at 11:45 PM

31211 N 43RD Street

31211 North 43rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

31211 North 43rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85331

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic home in Tatum Ranch that backs to the Desert Willow Elementary school. 3 bedroom 2 bath. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and lots of windows. Beautiful kitchen with a center island that opens to the family room with fireplace. Home has Pergo flooring throughout. Nice backyard area with covered patio and a spool (heater not operational). *Renters Insurance Required *Pets ok with owner approval* *$2195 security deposit, $150 per pet fee, $250 admin fee * 3.8% rental tax and municipal fee added to monthly rent* $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

