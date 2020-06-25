31211 N 43RD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fantastic home in Tatum Ranch that backs to the Desert Willow Elementary school. 3 bedroom 2 bath. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and lots of windows. Beautiful kitchen with a center island that opens to the family room with fireplace. Home has Pergo flooring throughout. Nice backyard area with covered patio and a spool (heater not operational). *Renters Insurance Required *Pets ok with owner approval* *$2195 security deposit, $150 per pet fee, $250 admin fee * 3.8% rental tax and municipal fee added to monthly rent* $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over.