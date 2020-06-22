All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3121 N 26th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3121 N 26th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3121 N 26th St

3121 North 26th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3121 North 26th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
Don't miss your chance to see this charming 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom home near downtown Phoenix! The interior features tile and new carpet flooring, fresh paint, ceiling fans, and a fireplace. The kitchen comes complete with a stove/oven, refrigerator, and a microwave. Full washer/dryer included. Enjoy sunny Arizona in your large fenced in backyard with a covered patio, storage shed, desert and grass landscaping, and your own private playground set! This home is conveniently located near all the restaurants and amazing locations downtown Phoenix has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3121 N 26th St have any available units?
3121 N 26th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3121 N 26th St have?
Some of 3121 N 26th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3121 N 26th St currently offering any rent specials?
3121 N 26th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3121 N 26th St pet-friendly?
No, 3121 N 26th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3121 N 26th St offer parking?
No, 3121 N 26th St does not offer parking.
Does 3121 N 26th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3121 N 26th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3121 N 26th St have a pool?
No, 3121 N 26th St does not have a pool.
Does 3121 N 26th St have accessible units?
No, 3121 N 26th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3121 N 26th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3121 N 26th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Revival on Indian School
930 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College