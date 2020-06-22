3121 N 26th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities playground

Don't miss your chance to see this charming 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom home near downtown Phoenix! The interior features tile and new carpet flooring, fresh paint, ceiling fans, and a fireplace. The kitchen comes complete with a stove/oven, refrigerator, and a microwave. Full washer/dryer included. Enjoy sunny Arizona in your large fenced in backyard with a covered patio, storage shed, desert and grass landscaping, and your own private playground set! This home is conveniently located near all the restaurants and amazing locations downtown Phoenix has to offer.