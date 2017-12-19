All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3120 North 37th Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3120 North 37th Street - 1
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:54 AM

3120 North 37th Street - 1

3120 N 37th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Citrus Acres
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3120 N 37th St, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Citrus Acres

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly built town-homes with an attached two-car garage. Massive 1700 sqft floor design to accommodate your needs. First floor equipped with a kitchen full of granite countertops, custom cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. A half bathroom for guests downstairs, tall ceilings, and a large living and dining space. 3 bedrooms upstairs with two full baths. Master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, soaking tub and private balcony. Close to great restaurants and shopping, ASU Tempe and Old Town Scottsdale, hikes, and other outdoor activities are only a short ride away.

Close to great restaurants and shopping, ASU Tempe and Old Town Scottsdale, hikes, and other outdoor activities are only a short ride away.
Newely built town-homes with attached two car garage. Massive 1700 sqft floor design to accomidate your needs. First floor equipped with a kitchen full of grantie counter tops, custom cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. A half bathroom for guests downstairs, tall ceilings, and a large living and dining space. 3 bedrooms upstairs with two full baths. Master bedroom with a large walk in closet, soaking tub and private baloncy. Close to great restaurants and shopping, ASU Tempe and Old Town Scottsdale, hikes, and other outdoor activites are only a short ride away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 North 37th Street - 1 have any available units?
3120 North 37th Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3120 North 37th Street - 1 have?
Some of 3120 North 37th Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 North 37th Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3120 North 37th Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 North 37th Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3120 North 37th Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3120 North 37th Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3120 North 37th Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 3120 North 37th Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3120 North 37th Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 North 37th Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 3120 North 37th Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3120 North 37th Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3120 North 37th Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 North 37th Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3120 North 37th Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Villa Serena Apartments
4221 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College