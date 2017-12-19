3120 North 37th Street - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly built town-homes with an attached two-car garage. Massive 1700 sqft floor design to accommodate your needs. First floor equipped with a kitchen full of granite countertops, custom cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. A half bathroom for guests downstairs, tall ceilings, and a large living and dining space. 3 bedrooms upstairs with two full baths. Master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, soaking tub and private balcony. Close to great restaurants and shopping, ASU Tempe and Old Town Scottsdale, hikes, and other outdoor activities are only a short ride away.



