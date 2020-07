312 W YUKON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool volleyball court

REMODELED!!! THIS PRETTY SINGLE LEVEL TOWNHOUSE IN SOUGHT AFTER LA CRESCENTA IS MOVE-IN READY. 2 BEDROOMS WITH 2 FULL BATHS. SPLIT FLOORPLAN. SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM AND DINING, KITCHEN, LAUNDRY AND A COVERED PATIO!! ENERGY EFFICIENT W/ NEWER AC, DUCTS AND DUAL PANE WINDOWS. NEW LOW MAINTENANCE LVP FLOORING, PAINT, LIGHTS AND FANS, UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATH VANITIES, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, BLINDS, FRONT LOAD WASHER AND DRYER. LARGE CLOSETS (ONE IS A WALK-IN) IN BOTH BEDROOMS. COMMUNITY POOL, VOLLEYBALL AND LOTS OF MATURE LANDSCAPE. CLOSE TO THE 101, I-17 AND 51 FREEWAYS. EXCELLENT HOME, EXCELLENT LOCATION!!