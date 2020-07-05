All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

3114 W. Cactus Rd.

3114 West Cactus Road · No Longer Available
Location

3114 West Cactus Road, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Westown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
air conditioning
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
Single story Smart Home, perfect for the active adult 3114 W. Cactus Rd., Phoenix ~ 3 Bedroom 2 bath Smart Home for rent in great Phoenix neighborhood - Contact Agent Russ Runyan - Call or text 480-489-5450

Be the first to move in after a beautiful, smart home. You can control everything you need in this house from your mobile phone lights, alarm system, thermostat, and more. Customizable features make this home perfect for independent adults who like to keep in touch with whats going on at home.
Optional emergency pendent or panic button available for those who need it at additional cost. Additional features also available smart front door lock (never be locked out again), video security, and more!
This 1,462 square foot house sits on a 6,646 square foot lot and features 2 full bathrooms. Gravel front makes for low maintenance. The nice screened front door takes you into a nice large family room with beautiful chocolate brown carpet. You'll find large tile flooring in the kitchen, dining area, hallway and bathrooms making for easy maintenance. There are lots of cupboards in the kitchen which includes a dishwasher, gas stove/oven, & a refrigerator. Nice size dining area right off the kitchen which is open to the family room. It has a nice open floor plan. Beautiful tile shower in one bathroom; the other bathroom has a bathtub with beautiful tile on the walls surrounding the tub. Washer & dryer are included (maintenance of the w/d is not included). Nice large covered patio in the backyard. There is also has a nice large storage shed for additional storage. Large fenced backyard will be great for entertaining and for children and dogs to run and play.
Smart home comes with fully equipped alarm system, including smoke and CO monitor
Smart thermostat allows user custom climate control profile, and real-time adjustment from mobile phone
Smart lighting allows resident to control from mobile phone

Contact Agent Russ Runyan - Call or text 480-489-5450

(RLNE1972803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3114 W. Cactus Rd. have any available units?
3114 W. Cactus Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3114 W. Cactus Rd. have?
Some of 3114 W. Cactus Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3114 W. Cactus Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3114 W. Cactus Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3114 W. Cactus Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3114 W. Cactus Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 3114 W. Cactus Rd. offer parking?
No, 3114 W. Cactus Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 3114 W. Cactus Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3114 W. Cactus Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3114 W. Cactus Rd. have a pool?
No, 3114 W. Cactus Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3114 W. Cactus Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3114 W. Cactus Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3114 W. Cactus Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3114 W. Cactus Rd. has units with dishwashers.

