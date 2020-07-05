Amenities

Single story Smart Home, perfect for the active adult 3114 W. Cactus Rd., Phoenix ~ 3 Bedroom 2 bath Smart Home for rent in great Phoenix neighborhood - Contact Agent Russ Runyan - Call or text 480-489-5450



Be the first to move in after a beautiful, smart home. You can control everything you need in this house from your mobile phone lights, alarm system, thermostat, and more. Customizable features make this home perfect for independent adults who like to keep in touch with whats going on at home.

Optional emergency pendent or panic button available for those who need it at additional cost. Additional features also available smart front door lock (never be locked out again), video security, and more!

This 1,462 square foot house sits on a 6,646 square foot lot and features 2 full bathrooms. Gravel front makes for low maintenance. The nice screened front door takes you into a nice large family room with beautiful chocolate brown carpet. You'll find large tile flooring in the kitchen, dining area, hallway and bathrooms making for easy maintenance. There are lots of cupboards in the kitchen which includes a dishwasher, gas stove/oven, & a refrigerator. Nice size dining area right off the kitchen which is open to the family room. It has a nice open floor plan. Beautiful tile shower in one bathroom; the other bathroom has a bathtub with beautiful tile on the walls surrounding the tub. Washer & dryer are included (maintenance of the w/d is not included). Nice large covered patio in the backyard. There is also has a nice large storage shed for additional storage. Large fenced backyard will be great for entertaining and for children and dogs to run and play.

Smart home comes with fully equipped alarm system, including smoke and CO monitor

Smart thermostat allows user custom climate control profile, and real-time adjustment from mobile phone

Smart lighting allows resident to control from mobile phone



Contact Agent Russ Runyan - Call or text 480-489-5450



