3113 E DANBURY Road

Amenities

Move in Ready today with approved application. Gated community, community pool, Spacious high ceilings, open kitchen to dinning room & living room. The kitchen features granite counters stainless steel appliances w refrigerator. Two car garage w openers, downstairs bathroom. The Master bedroom is roomy and is adjoining to a private patio, master bathroom dual sinks, separate tub and shower. Down the hall is two additional bedrooms with another bathroom. Enjoy the private backyard on your own patio and easy to maintain synthetic grass sparling the yard.