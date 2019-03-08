3111 N 50TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic family home in the heart of Arcadia. Brand new garage and storage room. New exterior paint. Flooring includes travertine and wood with carpeted bedrooms. Gas range and fully remodeled kitchen. Huge backyard for the kids in great neighborhood. Washer and dryer can be added if needed. Landscaping and irrigation included!!!