3111 N 50TH Street

Fantastic family home in the heart of Arcadia. Brand new garage and storage room. New exterior paint. Flooring includes travertine and wood with carpeted bedrooms. Gas range and fully remodeled kitchen. Huge backyard for the kids in great neighborhood. Washer and dryer can be added if needed. Landscaping and irrigation included!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
