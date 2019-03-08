All apartments in Phoenix
3111 N 50TH Street

3111 North 50th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3111 North 50th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic family home in the heart of Arcadia. Brand new garage and storage room. New exterior paint. Flooring includes travertine and wood with carpeted bedrooms. Gas range and fully remodeled kitchen. Huge backyard for the kids in great neighborhood. Washer and dryer can be added if needed. Landscaping and irrigation included!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 N 50TH Street have any available units?
3111 N 50TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3111 N 50TH Street have?
Some of 3111 N 50TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 N 50TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
3111 N 50TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 N 50TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 3111 N 50TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3111 N 50TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 3111 N 50TH Street offers parking.
Does 3111 N 50TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3111 N 50TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 N 50TH Street have a pool?
No, 3111 N 50TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 3111 N 50TH Street have accessible units?
No, 3111 N 50TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 N 50TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3111 N 50TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
