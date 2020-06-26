All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3109 E TURNEY Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3109 E TURNEY Avenue
Last updated June 9 2019 at 10:27 AM

3109 E TURNEY Avenue

3109 East Turney Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3109 East Turney Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fantastic property located in the heart of Arcadia light. This comfortable nicely remodeled home is the best rental available in the market place! Offering 3 generously sized bedrooms, numerous LARGE DEEP closets and extra storage too. The kitchen has gorgeous granite counter tops, new cabinetry, GAS cooking, built in microwave and new stainless appliances. All the bathrooms have been remodeled including the Master with cool Hex tile an XL walk in shower, large jetted tub and dual vanities. The cozy covered back patio is perfect for relaxing while you BBQ. Private corner lot with plenty of grass and a TWO car garage (rare for this neighborhood). Walk or bike to all the local hot spots including the Chop shop, Provision coffee bar, La Grande Orange and more ! Come see it today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3109 E TURNEY Avenue have any available units?
3109 E TURNEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3109 E TURNEY Avenue have?
Some of 3109 E TURNEY Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3109 E TURNEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3109 E TURNEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3109 E TURNEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3109 E TURNEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3109 E TURNEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3109 E TURNEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 3109 E TURNEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3109 E TURNEY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3109 E TURNEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 3109 E TURNEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3109 E TURNEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3109 E TURNEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3109 E TURNEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3109 E TURNEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Tides at 38th
2929 North 38th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College