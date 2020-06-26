3109 E TURNEY Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking bbq/grill garage

Fantastic property located in the heart of Arcadia light. This comfortable nicely remodeled home is the best rental available in the market place! Offering 3 generously sized bedrooms, numerous LARGE DEEP closets and extra storage too. The kitchen has gorgeous granite counter tops, new cabinetry, GAS cooking, built in microwave and new stainless appliances. All the bathrooms have been remodeled including the Master with cool Hex tile an XL walk in shower, large jetted tub and dual vanities. The cozy covered back patio is perfect for relaxing while you BBQ. Private corner lot with plenty of grass and a TWO car garage (rare for this neighborhood). Walk or bike to all the local hot spots including the Chop shop, Provision coffee bar, La Grande Orange and more ! Come see it today