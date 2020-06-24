All apartments in Phoenix
3107 W MELINDA Lane
3107 W MELINDA Lane

3107 West Melinda Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3107 West Melinda Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Foothills North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
THE PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME! This 3 Bed/2 Bath Single Level Home has Just Been Completely Detailed and One of the Cleanest Homes you will find for Lease in the Area * Large Kitchen with Center Island and Upgraded Whirlpool Appliances * Laminate Flooring In the Formal Living/Dinning Rm, Kitchen & Family Rm * Upgraded Stainmaster Carpet in the Bedrooms * Tile in the Two Baths & Laundry Rm *All Carpet and Tile Just Professional Steam Cleaned * Updated Light Fixtures, Ceiling Fans, Wood Shutters & Wood Blinds Throughout * Low Maintenance Front & Back Yards with a Covered Patio in the Back * This Beautiful Home is Conveniently Located in a Very Desirable Northwest Phoenix Neighborhood Just Minutes from I-17 and the Loop 101 (Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3107 W MELINDA Lane have any available units?
3107 W MELINDA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3107 W MELINDA Lane have?
Some of 3107 W MELINDA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3107 W MELINDA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3107 W MELINDA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 W MELINDA Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3107 W MELINDA Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3107 W MELINDA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3107 W MELINDA Lane offers parking.
Does 3107 W MELINDA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3107 W MELINDA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 W MELINDA Lane have a pool?
No, 3107 W MELINDA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3107 W MELINDA Lane have accessible units?
No, 3107 W MELINDA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3107 W MELINDA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3107 W MELINDA Lane has units with dishwashers.
