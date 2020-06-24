3107 W MELINDA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

THE PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME! This 3 Bed/2 Bath Single Level Home has Just Been Completely Detailed and One of the Cleanest Homes you will find for Lease in the Area * Large Kitchen with Center Island and Upgraded Whirlpool Appliances * Laminate Flooring In the Formal Living/Dinning Rm, Kitchen & Family Rm * Upgraded Stainmaster Carpet in the Bedrooms * Tile in the Two Baths & Laundry Rm *All Carpet and Tile Just Professional Steam Cleaned * Updated Light Fixtures, Ceiling Fans, Wood Shutters & Wood Blinds Throughout * Low Maintenance Front & Back Yards with a Covered Patio in the Back * This Beautiful Home is Conveniently Located in a Very Desirable Northwest Phoenix Neighborhood Just Minutes from I-17 and the Loop 101 (Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month