Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Great model sharp home with popular split floor plan. Upgraded granite kitchen counters, gas cook top, open floor plan kitchen and great room accenting the beautiful stone (gas) fireplace. 3rd car garage was converted to a storage area but is not heated and cooled and is not permitted as square foot livable. Close to community pool and playground areas, shopping, restaurants and I-17 freeway. Due to health issues...sorry no cats allowed.