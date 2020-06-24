3105 E. Mulberry Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful ranch property located in Arcadia district! Featuring grassy landscaping, huge backyard, fire pit, sitting area, and storage shed. Yard has a covered patio, and RV gate. Home has separate dining and living areas, with a cozy fireplace, and neutral paint throughout. Elegant kitchen offers plenty of cabinets, pantry, granite counter-tops, track lighting, and matching stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous master bedroom which includes a full bath, spacious walk-in closet, and an updated bathroom. Large den could easily serve as 3rd bedroom. Landscaping is being cleaned up and will look great! Owner will consider one dog.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.