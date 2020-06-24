All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 11 2019 at 7:53 AM

3105 E. Mulberry Dr.

3105 East Mulberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3105 East Mulberry Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful ranch property located in Arcadia district! Featuring grassy landscaping, huge backyard, fire pit, sitting area, and storage shed. Yard has a covered patio, and RV gate. Home has separate dining and living areas, with a cozy fireplace, and neutral paint throughout. Elegant kitchen offers plenty of cabinets, pantry, granite counter-tops, track lighting, and matching stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous master bedroom which includes a full bath, spacious walk-in closet, and an updated bathroom. Large den could easily serve as 3rd bedroom. Landscaping is being cleaned up and will look great! Owner will consider one dog.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3105 E. Mulberry Dr. have any available units?
3105 E. Mulberry Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3105 E. Mulberry Dr. have?
Some of 3105 E. Mulberry Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3105 E. Mulberry Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3105 E. Mulberry Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3105 E. Mulberry Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3105 E. Mulberry Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3105 E. Mulberry Dr. offer parking?
No, 3105 E. Mulberry Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3105 E. Mulberry Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3105 E. Mulberry Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3105 E. Mulberry Dr. have a pool?
No, 3105 E. Mulberry Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3105 E. Mulberry Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3105 E. Mulberry Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3105 E. Mulberry Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3105 E. Mulberry Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
