3105 E. Mulberry Dr.

Beautiful ranch property located in Arcadia district! Featuring grassy landscaping, huge backyard, fire pit, sitting area, and storage shed. Yard has a covered patio, and RV gate. Home has separate dining and living areas, with a cozy fireplace, and neutral paint throughout. Elegant kitchen offers plenty of cabinets, pantry, granite counter-tops, track lighting, and matching stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous master bedroom which includes a full bath, spacious walk-in closet, and an updated bathroom. Large den could easily serve as 3rd bedroom. Landscaping is being cleaned up and will look great! Owner will consider one dog.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com
Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.