3101 E SIESTA Lane

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located within an excellent community. Property has granite counter tops, new sink, faucet and all SS appliances in kitchen. Entire home has Saltillo flooring throughout expect for laminate in bedrooms. Newer blinds and ceiling fans throughout with shutters in the front of home. New Roof and New HVAC installed 2016, home is very efficient. Each room has a walk in closet. Backyard has a covered patio with desert landscape and has with a security system too. There is also a community pool available for tenant use. No animals allowed and landlord is looking to secure a 2 year lease minimum to start.