Phoenix, AZ
3101 E SIESTA Lane
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:35 PM

3101 E SIESTA Lane

3101 East Siesta Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3101 East Siesta Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located within an excellent community. Property has granite counter tops, new sink, faucet and all SS appliances in kitchen. Entire home has Saltillo flooring throughout expect for laminate in bedrooms. Newer blinds and ceiling fans throughout with shutters in the front of home. New Roof and New HVAC installed 2016, home is very efficient. Each room has a walk in closet. Backyard has a covered patio with desert landscape and has with a security system too. There is also a community pool available for tenant use. No animals allowed and landlord is looking to secure a 2 year lease minimum to start.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101 E SIESTA Lane have any available units?
3101 E SIESTA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3101 E SIESTA Lane have?
Some of 3101 E SIESTA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3101 E SIESTA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3101 E SIESTA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 E SIESTA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3101 E SIESTA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3101 E SIESTA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3101 E SIESTA Lane offers parking.
Does 3101 E SIESTA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3101 E SIESTA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 E SIESTA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3101 E SIESTA Lane has a pool.
Does 3101 E SIESTA Lane have accessible units?
No, 3101 E SIESTA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 E SIESTA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3101 E SIESTA Lane has units with dishwashers.

