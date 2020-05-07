All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:43 AM

309 W BEVERLY Lane

309 West Beverly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

309 West Beverly Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Hurry hurry this one won't last long. Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath in highly desirable area. Updated stainless appliances.Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, formal dining and living room, kitchen opens to family room with fireplace. All bedrooms upstairs, master suite has walk-in closet,bath with double sinks. $45 credit check fee per adult 18+. Proof of income, credit, criminal and background check conducted. City privilege tax of 2.3% added to lease amount. $200 nonrefundable admin fee if tenant's application is accepted and enters lease agreement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 W BEVERLY Lane have any available units?
309 W BEVERLY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 W BEVERLY Lane have?
Some of 309 W BEVERLY Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 W BEVERLY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
309 W BEVERLY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 W BEVERLY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 309 W BEVERLY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 309 W BEVERLY Lane offer parking?
No, 309 W BEVERLY Lane does not offer parking.
Does 309 W BEVERLY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 W BEVERLY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 W BEVERLY Lane have a pool?
No, 309 W BEVERLY Lane does not have a pool.
Does 309 W BEVERLY Lane have accessible units?
No, 309 W BEVERLY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 309 W BEVERLY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 W BEVERLY Lane has units with dishwashers.
