309 W BEVERLY Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Hurry hurry this one won't last long. Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath in highly desirable area. Updated stainless appliances.Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, formal dining and living room, kitchen opens to family room with fireplace. All bedrooms upstairs, master suite has walk-in closet,bath with double sinks. $45 credit check fee per adult 18+. Proof of income, credit, criminal and background check conducted. City privilege tax of 2.3% added to lease amount. $200 nonrefundable admin fee if tenant's application is accepted and enters lease agreement.