3075 West Abraham Lane

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

No need to look no further! This is the home for you. Come visit this charming home located in North Phoenix. This 3 bed, 2 bath come fully equipped with eat in kitchen with breakfast bar center island. You'll love the wood flooring throughout that accents perfectly with the custom wall colors. The ideal size rooms with good closet space is sure to catch that eye. Like to entertain, well the back yard is sure to make your entertaining experience memorable with is spacious size. Dont miss out, call today to schedule your next viewing. **$150 admin fee due at move in.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.