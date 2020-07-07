All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3075 West Abraham Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3075 West Abraham Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3075 West Abraham Lane

3075 West Abraham Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3075 West Abraham Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Foothills North

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
No need to look no further! This is the home for you. Come visit this charming home located in North Phoenix. This 3 bed, 2 bath come fully equipped with eat in kitchen with breakfast bar center island. You'll love the wood flooring throughout that accents perfectly with the custom wall colors. The ideal size rooms with good closet space is sure to catch that eye. Like to entertain, well the back yard is sure to make your entertaining experience memorable with is spacious size. Dont miss out, call today to schedule your next viewing. **$150 admin fee due at move in.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3075 West Abraham Lane have any available units?
3075 West Abraham Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3075 West Abraham Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3075 West Abraham Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3075 West Abraham Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3075 West Abraham Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3075 West Abraham Lane offer parking?
No, 3075 West Abraham Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3075 West Abraham Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3075 West Abraham Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3075 West Abraham Lane have a pool?
No, 3075 West Abraham Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3075 West Abraham Lane have accessible units?
No, 3075 West Abraham Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3075 West Abraham Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3075 West Abraham Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3075 West Abraham Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3075 West Abraham Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College